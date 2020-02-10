MIDDLETON — Just 13 ½ points separated Sun Prairie from its first-ever Big Eight Conference Meet Boys Swimming championship.
The Cardinals’ 494.5 points were second only to repeat champion Middleton’s 508, representing the best finish in SPHS program history.
Sun Prairie was within striking distance going into the final race of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Cardinals needed to take first and then get some help, but neither occurred as they fell short of Middleton.
“You could play that ifs and buts game for days,” said Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne. “It was probably the most exciting meet I’ve been a part of because it was so close. Every event mattered.”
Sun Prairie had three Big Eight championships, two by junior standout Ben Wiegand and the 200 freestyle relay team. Wiegand won the 50 freestyle in :20.26 and 100 breaststroke in :57.80.
“He’s a difference maker,” Coyne said of Wiegand. “He’s not only a dominant force but he’s making everybody around him better. He’s the anchor to the team.”
Wiegand then teamed up with senior Cade Roggenbauer, junior JP Anhalt and sophomore Ethan Braatz to win in a school-record time of 1:24.55.
“If we are that fast at this point, we project that we are going to be far faster in sectionals and at state -- that relay has the potential to go down in history as one of the best in Wisconsin history,” Coyne said.
The Cardinals had numerous races where multiple swimmers and or relays earned top-5 finishes, but the one race that took the cake was the 200 freestyle. Roggenbauer finished runner-up in 1 minute, 48.33 seconds, just edging out classmate Chris Plagge (1:48.89). Not to be overshadowed, Anhalt was fifth in 1:49.78.
“The depth on the team and the quality of that depth pushed them into contention,” said Coyne. “In that 200 free for example I look at a guy like Chris Plagge, who came in seeded 12th and finished third. That’s just phenomenal.
“Throughout the day we were seeing some of the best drops which made a difference.”
Roggenbauer made the most out of his final Big Eight race. The team leader also finished second in both the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle (:47.69), was on the 200 freestyle title team, and was part of the runner-up 400 freestyle relay along with Wiegand, junior James Werwie and Anhalt (3:12.03).
“For the last four years Cade has put his heart and soul into every race, into this team, and it’s great to see him have a conference meet like this,” said Coyne.
Helping Sun Prairie stay close to Middleton was its B-relay teams. In the 200 freestyle relay the foursome of sophomore Nathan Halbach, juniors Avery Lodahl and Campbell Sullivan and senior Mickey Keating finished third (1:29.26) and the 200 medley relay team of Sullivan, Werwie, freshman Sean Gillett and Braatz was fifth (1:40.75), just barely being edged out by the A-relay of Jonah Gunnink, Halbach, Liam Mitchell and Lodahl (1:40.74).
It was the third time in four weeks that Sun Prairie has competed in the Middleton pool against the defending Division 1 state runner-up.
“When you continue to go up against the best every weekend like we have been it prepares you for the bigger meets; we know we always have to bring our best,” said Coyne. “Because of that competition we are better off.”
WIAA SECTIONALS
Sun Prairie will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Sectional this Saturday with hopes of sending several swimmers to the 2020 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships the following week.
Competition begins at 1 p.m.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: Middleton 508, Sun Prairie 494.5, Madison West 364, Madison Memorial 342, Verona/Mount Horeb 311, Beloit Memorial 114, Madison East 85.5, Janesville Parker 42, Janesville Craig 20, Madison La Follette 16.
200 medley relay — Verona (Best, Bennin, Hoppe, Piscitelli), 1:37.06.
200 freestyle — Chirafisi, MID, 1:46.99.
200 IM — Kim, MID, 1:56.81.
50 freestyle — Wiegand, SP, :20.26.
100 butterfly — Kim, MID, :51.63.
100 freestyle — Casey, MW, :46.85.
500 freestyle — Chirafisi, MID, 4:49.24.
200 freestyle relay — Sun Prairie (Roggenbauer, Anhalt, Braatz, Wiegand), 1:24.55.
100 backstroke — Peterson, MID, :54.05.
100 breaststroke — Wiegand, SP, :57.80.
400 freestyle relay — Middleton (Kim, Chirafisi, Madoch, Peterson), 3:09.88.
At Middleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.