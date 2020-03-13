The WIAA staff and Board of Control have not made any alterations to the spring sports season at this point. We are monitoring what is happening from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the World Health Organization. The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined that suspension of any contests and practices are directed, we will notify our member schools with instructions and look to any adjustments to the Tournament Procedures to allow post-season to be played.
Again, at this time, we have not altered the spring season, and we encourage each member school to make the best decision for their school and community regarding regular season consistent with district policy and local public health guidelines.
