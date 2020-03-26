MADISON — The Wisconsin Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad has been re-scheduled for Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison in the Exhibition Hall.
A detailed list of seminar speakers and features will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to our website, www.fieldstreamexpo.com for updated exhibitor lists and floor plans. Also, stay connected on our social media channels.
For more information on the Wisconsin Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad, visit www.fieldandstreamexpo.com.
The Wisconsin Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo in Madison is sponsored by Suzuki KingQuad, Weaver Auto Parts, 5-Hour ENERGY and Budweiser as well as the Seminar Series presented by US Law Shield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.