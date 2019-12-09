After losing its Big Eight Conference opener to one of the leagues favored teams Madison Memorial, the Sun Prairie girls basketball team played a pair of games against two teams that likely won’t be in the conference race at season’s end — Beloit Memorial and Janesville Parker.

The Cardinals (3-1 overall, 2-1 Big Eight) took full advantage defeating the Purple Knights 59-19 on Thursday, before earning a 70-32 victory over the Vikings on Saturday.

“Just gaining the experience that we don’t have this early in the season is nice,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson. “It was nice to be able to get everybody in and run some of the systems, and then we can correct things and coach them up.”

SUN PRAIRIE 59

BELOIT 19

The Cardinals sprinted to a 33-4 halftime lead and never looked back scoring their first road win of the 2019-20 season.

Jazzanay Seymore led the way with 17 points while Grace Radlund chipped in eight.

SUN PRAIRIE 59

BELOIT MEMORIAL 19

Sun Prairie 33 26 — 59

Beloit 4 15 — 19

SUN PRAIRIE 70

PARKER 32

All 12 Sun Prairie players scored in Saturday’s 38-point win at Sun Prairie Field House.

Seymore was the lone player on either roster to reach double digits scoring a game-high 17 points, while Ashley Rae and Rachel Rademacher added nine apiece, and Avree Antony and Maddie Strey each registered six.

Jena Forrestal led Parker (1-4, 0-3) with eight.

UP NEXT

Sun Prairie travels to Janesville Craig on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against the Cougars.

“Craig is undefeated and they will not be easy; we’ll see who steps up and gets better over the practice week,” Olson said.

SUN PRAIRIE 70

JANESVILLE PARKER 32

Parker 17 15 — 32

Sun Prairie 31 39 — 70

Parker (fg-ft-pts) — Ayers 1-1-3, Shlelton 3-0-7, Forrestal 3-0-8, Luek 1-2-4, Booth 2-0-5, Ahrens 0-1-1, Demrow 2-0-4. Totals — 12 4-9 32.

Sun Prairie — Antony 3-0-6, Kostelnik 0-4-4, Rademacher 4-0-9, Radlund 1-3-5, Wilberding 1-1-3, Rae 3-3-9, Alexander 1-0-2, Outlay 1-3-5, Tiltrum 1-2-4, Auston 1-1-3, Seymore 6-4-17. Totals — 23 19-38 70.

3-point goals — JP 4 (Forrestal 2, Shelton 1, Booth 1), SP 2 (Rademacher 1, Seymore 1). Total fouls — JP 25, SP 17. Fouled out — Demrow.

