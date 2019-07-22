OSHKOSH — Sun Prairie’s Cooper Nelson caught three passes for a team-high 51 yards and scored a touchdown, but it was not enough.
Nelson’s Large Schools South Team fell short of the North, losing 19-11 in the 36th annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game played Saturday at Titan Stadium.
The South team went up early, as it appeared to perhaps be more of the same as recent seasons. Nelson, a preferred walk-on at Wisconsin, hauled in a 31-yard pass from McFarland's Derek Schwarting to open the scoring with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter.
The South would get a safety less than a minute later, but the North put together a quick scoring drive, capped by a touchdown from River Falls' Logan Graetz to Howie Newbauer IV of Homestead from 16 yards out as time expired in the first half with the score 9-7.
A pair of second-half touchdowns by the North team were sandwiched around another South safety, as North secured the win with defense, intercepting six passes in the game, including picks to end the last three South drives.
Four of the six interceptions came from La Crosse Central's David Hayden, as the North team got the edge in quarterback play. The trio of Logan Graetz, Cody Staerkel, and Keyser Helterbrand completed 15-of-23 passes for 223 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Kaukauna's Mason Van Zeeland caught four of those passes for 110 yards and a score.
Former Sun Prairie offensive lineman Ben Johnson also played for the South, while Scott Nelson was an assistant coach for the team.
The South’s eight-year run came to an end, as the North team took advantage of six interceptions to come back to top the South in the last of three All-Star games played at UW-Oshkosh.
In earlier games, the South beat the North 21-6 in the 8-man game, while the North defeated the South 21-14 in the Small Schools game.
