Thomas Meseraull completed a “clean sweep” winning Sunday Night’s 25-lap Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature at Angell Park Speedway. Earlier in the evening Meseraull topped the 26-car field with a qualifying lap of 14.403 seconds and captured his eight-lap heat race.
Series points leader Jack Routson took the lead at the start, with Meseraull passing four cars on the opening lap. Two laps later Meseraull passed Scott Hatton for second place. Meseraull “cut into” Routson’s lead and took over the top position on Lap 8 entering Turn 3.
Two laps later Meseraull began lapping the back of the field. Meseruall held a 1.3 second lead over Justin Peck at the race’s midway. Two caution flags for spun out cars slowed the race on Laps 14 and 16.
Peck challenged Meseruall for the lead on both restarts but couldn’t make a successful pass for the lead. Meseruall increased his lead to five car lengths, with five laps remaining.
Meseruall driving the RMS Racing owned Spike/Honda No. 7 finished 2.08 seconds ahead of Peck. Routson, Chase McDermand, and Zach Boden completed the top five. Nineteen of the starting field of twenty-two cars finished the event.
“This was my kinda racetrack tonight, the car was fantastic, this team has worked hard the last few week’s I’m so happy to finally win a feature at Angell Park” commented Meseruall, became the 165th different midget feature winner in the tracks 73-year history.
Routson leads McDermand by 107-points entering this weekend’s doubleheader Saturday Aug. 17 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway, followed by the Aug. 18’s “Miller Lite Cornfest Racing Classic” at Angell Park.
Badger Midget Series Points
1. Jack Routson 1146; 2. Chase McDermand 1039; 3. Zach Boden 954; 4. Ryan Probst 891; 5. Kevin Olson 862; 6. Scott Hatton 855; 7. Mike Stroik 665; 8. Jeff Zelinski 652; 9 (tie). Jordan Mattson & Matt Rechek 601.
