Saturday was a bittersweet day for the Sun Prairie Home Talent League baseball team.
The Red Birds earned an important 13-1 victory over the Columbus Crawdads to clinch the Eastern Section regular-season championship, and with it grab the No. 1 seed when next week’s playoffs begin.
Sun Prairie will host the fourth-seeded DeForest Demons on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
However, it was the final baseball game ever played at historic Ashley Field, the home of Sun Prairie baseball since 1953.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet that we will never play another game on Ashley Field,” said Scott Knorr, former team manager and now general manager. “I have been either playing or managing there since I was 13 years old playing Little League.”
The baseball portion of Ashley Field will be eliminated following this fall’s football season, as the football field will be revamped as part of a referendum that was passed to build another high school in town.
With high school football practice beginning on Tuesday, bleachers for the football games will be moved into place, not allowing the Red Birds to play another game there — this year or forever more.
“It was not a spectacular field, but it was our home field,” said Knorr. “It had many unique features over the years, like the wood bleachers over grass in the outfield in which the outfielders had to play the ball and no automatic home runs or doubles, the runner had to get to each base; Lots of long hit balls for doubles instead of home runs in most parks; lots of long-hit balls for doubles instead of home runs in most parks.
Knorr continued: “For many years we played our games with the football goal posts up with a pad around them. If the ball hit one of them, the fielder had to play it like it was a ground ball. Surprisingly, I only remember one occasion where an outfielder hit the goal post with his throw and I have never seen a batted ball hit them. However, I have seen many times in which the outfielder did not caught a fly ball because it was close to them.”
The Red Birds (17-9 overall, 12-4 Eastern) made their final game memorable, banging out 18 hits including eight for extra bases.
The scoring started in the bottom of the second when Nick Mailandt delivered a two-out, two-run single scoring Taylor Middaugh and Robbie Knorr giving SP a 2-0 advantage.
But the Red Birds busted things wide open with Back-to-back five-run innings in the third and fourth. Randy Molina’s two-run home run, his team-leading fourth of the summer, was the key blow in the third, but they also executed a rarity by hitting for the team cycle. Jack Maastricht and Mailandt both singled, Ty Hamilton and Bradley Calkins doubled, Aaron Schmidt tripled and Molina homered.
Sun Prairie turned a 7-0 lead into an insurmountable 12-0 advantage the following inning. Molina, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, had a run-scoring double to start the scoring, before Justin Krebs delivered a two-run single to cap things off.
The huge run support was given to Middaugh. Last week’s hero in a key victory over DeForest, the right-hander struck out six Crawdads while allowing just two hits in four innings to pick up the victory. Schmidt pitched the final three, striking out three, to earn the save.
Neither Middaugh nor Schmidt walked a batter.
Krebs finished the day 4-for-5 to lead the hit parade.
The game ended after seven innings via the 10-run rule.
MAASTRICHT WINS BATTING TITLE
Maastricht won the Eastern Section batting title. Entering the final game with an Eastern Section-leading .509 average, Maastricht went 2-for-4 Saturday, finishig 30-for-60 for a cool .500 average.
Molina also finished in the Top 10 batting .393 (22x56).
HTL ALL-STARS
Ty Hamilton and Jack Maastricht will represent the Sun Prairie Red Birds in the Home Talent League All-Star Game this Friday at Warner Park. Hamilton and Maastricht will play for the East-Southeast All-Stars against the North-West All-Stars at 7 p.m.
NIGHT LEAGUE
The Red Birds qualified for the Night League playoffs with a win over Poynette on Thursday and received a 9-0 forfeit win over Columbus.
On Thursday, Jaden Wilke’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the Red Birds over Poynette, 6-5. After Carson Holin drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second on Aaron Schmidt’s groundout, Wilke stepped to the plate with two outs and hit the walk-off game winner.
Maastricht went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the way.
With the No. 3 seed in the North Section the Red Birds will travel to Mazomanie, the top seed in the West, this Thursday for first-round play. Gametime is scheduled for roughly 6:30 p.m.
“They have lights, but they are not the best for baseball,” said Knorr.
RED BIRDS 13, CRAWDADS 1 (7 inn.)
Columbus 000 001 00 — 1 6 0
Sun Prairie 025 510 0 x — 13 18 1
Columbus (ab-r-h-rbi) — Henk 3-0-1-0, Peterson 3-0-0-0, Malmanger 3-01-1, Levetzow 3-0-0-0, B. Schmidt 3-0-1-0, Sauer 3-0-2-0, Cahoon 3-0-0-0, Guerrero 3-0-0-0, Inabnet 2-1-1-0. Totals — 26-1-6-1.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Krebs 5-0-4-2, Maastricht 5-2-2-0, Molina 4-2-2-3, Hamilton 3-3-2-1, A. Schmidt 3-1-2-2, Calkins 4-1-1-1, Middaugh 3-2--0, Engelhart 1-0-0-0, Knorr 3-2-2-2, Ney 1-0-0-0, Mailandt 3-0-2-2. Totals — 35-13-18-13.
2B — Krebs, Molina, Hamilton, A. Schmidt, Calkins, Knorr. 3B — Schmidt. HR — Molina.
Pitching HO — Henk 10 in 3, Peterson 7 in 2, Malmanger 1 in 1; Middaugh 2 in 4, A. Schmidt 4 in 3. ER — Henk 7, Peterson 6, Malmanger 0; Middaugh 0, A. Schmidt 0. SO — Henk 1, Peterson 3, Malmanger 2; Middaugh 6, A. Schmidt 3. BB — Henk 1, Peterson 2, Malmanger; Middaugh 0, A. Schmidt 0.W — Middaugh. L — Henk. S — Schmidt.
RED BIRDS 6, INDIANS 5 (8 inn.)
Poynette 005 000 00 — 5 12 1
Sun Prairie 003 020 01 — 6 6 2
Poynette (ab-r-h-rbi) — Leiterman 3-1-2-0, Stark 4-1-1-0, Hutchinson 3-0-1-0, Ryan 4-1-2-1, Curis 4-1-2-0, Bestul 4-1-1-1, Krigbam 4-0-2-2, O’Conner 4-0-0-0, Gray 4-0-0-0, Da. Tomlinson 3-0-0-0. Totals — 37-5-12-4.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Suchomel 3-2-1-1, Maastricht 3-2-2-2, Holin 3-1-0-0, Schmidt 3-0-1-1, Hoffman 1-0-1-1, Calkins 4-0-0-0, Wilke 2-0-1-0, Middaugh 2-0--0, Molina 1-0-0-0, Lange 3-0-0-0, Mailandt 2-1-0-0, Ney 0-0-0-0, Krebs 2-0-0-0. Totals — 29-6-6-5.
2B — Ryan, Krigbaum; Schmidt, Wilke. 3B — Maastricht.
