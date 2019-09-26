Max Bailey was born to be a mountain bike racer.
His dad, Roy, was big into the sport when he was young, so it was only natural Max kept the family tradition alive. Max’s younger brother, Nathan, who is 14, is also racer.
“He wanted to introduce us to just try the racing aspect, because it’s a lifelong sport and they always say that,” Max said. “There’s plenty of opportunities later in life with cycling, but they us wanted to try the racing portion of it, and we really took off with it.”
Since jumping on a mountain bike and racing for the first time around 10, Max has enjoyed the physical fitness aspect of the sport as well as the camaraderie he’s garners with teammates. But the 17-year-old senior at Sun Prairie is competitive. He wants to win, and he’s had a pretty good track record.
“His work ethic is really good, so he’s still doing his training and he has a program that he follows,” Roy said.
Roy sees a lot of great attributes from his son on a mountain bike.
“His positive points or advantages would be single track and descending,” Roy said. “He’s a really good technical rider, sprinting’s not his forte. You can see that in every race. He gets a slow start and then he works back into it. It takes him a little bit of time to get there.”
Max, a senior at Sun Prairie, has done well at the local, state and national levels during his young career.
“He had a good season,” Roy said. “I think he did really well for the amount of training he put in, especially not getting into some of the real long efforts and rides early on.”
This year in the biggest race of the season, Max proved he’s one of the best mountain bike racers in his age group in the Midwest. At the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Nationals, Max finished in 52nd place out of 142 racers in the cross-country discipline for 17- and 18-year-olds in Winter Park, Colorado on July 27.
“That was a good ride for him,” Roy said. “To finish in the top quarter of that big of a field with that much of an issue, I think it was a pretty good finish for him. It was not what he wanted, but he was happy with it.”
Max actually rode his dad’s bike at nationals because the week earlier his bike broke. In the race, Max’s replacement bike had some tire problems, but he surged through to the end.
Max doesn’t use the tires as an excuse for the 52nd-place finish, he puts the blame squarely on his own shoulders.
“I peaked a little early this year, so I was on my downhill side going into nationals,” Max said. “I probably did a little too much training and not enough resting.”
The only other time Max has competed at nationals was 2017 when he finished 41st on a course in Snowshoe, West Virginia.
Racing at nationals is always the culmination of the spring/summer season for riders in the Midwest. During the spring and into the summer, Max competes in the majority of the Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) races.
“I struggled a little more this year than I have in the past,” Max said.
That’s for good reason. By the end of the season, Max was competing in the highest level, Pro Elite, and taking on some guys three times his age.
Max started the season in the Cat 1 Elite Junior Male division and took home first place in his age group in the Englewood Open.
“I finished with a pretty substantial margin of time between, so I knew that it paid for me to go up and have more of a competitive race,” Bailey said.
Max made the big jump up the next week to Pro Elite Male and had a real awakening, finishing 24th at the Iola Bump & Jump. He had the fifth-fastest time amongst competitors 17 years old and younger who raced up in the event. One cool aspect of racing in the high division was Max was able to go head-to-head against his dad. Max had a time of 1:56:35.1, while Roy came in 35th place in 2:03:17.5.
Racing in the best division all season in the WORS series has paid dividends and taught Max a lot of valuable lessons.
“I learn a lot while I’m out there, and a lot of it has to do with starts and passing,” Bailey said. “They’re great riders too, but some of them don’t have the kick that younger riders have, so I’m able to use that kick to work passing and a lot of other situational awareness.”
Now that the WORS season is over, Max is concentrating on the Sun Prairie Youth Cycling Team. Roy helped co-found the team, which is a non-sanctioned sport through the school in accordance with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
In the first two of six races on the season, Max placed fourth and fifth, respectfully in the male varsity division.
With school in full swing, Max has to juggling getting his homework finished as well as competing in mountain biking races and training. That can be a struggle sometimes.
“Whenever I get a chance to ride, I’ll do it, but I always work with school first,” Max said. “As soon as I get home my daily schedule is to do homework. I really enjoy school, which helps out a tremendous amount.”
School and homework are the No. 1 priorities, but biking isn’t to far behind. Once Max graduates next spring, being a competitive racer might not be the cards for his future.
“After high school, I’m definitely going to focus on career and education, so racing’s not going to be a priority,” Bailey said. “But it’s definitely a good way for me to continue enjoying the sport and stay active.”
