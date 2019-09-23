While they fashioned just a 1-3 record, the Sun Prairie girls tennis team had had some strong individual and doubles team performances during the 2019 Badger/Big Eight Challenge.
The Cardinals went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Stoughton 5-2 while dropping a 6-1 decisions to DeForest.
Lauren Hope Bruemmer and Kanitta Fakthong earned singles wins against Stoughton. At No. 1, Bruemmer defeated Annika Goetz in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, while it took Fakthong only two sets to set down Savanna Strutzel 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
The Cardinals then swept all three doubles matches with the Vikings. The No. 1 team of Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn rallied to beat Katie Zacharias and Taylor Nisus, 3-6, 6-0, 10-8.
“I was impressed with our No. 1 doubles team in how after dropping the first set 6-0, came back and almost took the match into three sets,” said Ortiz. “Kaia and Emma both played hard and really mixed up their shots — they lobbed well, played the net and returned with little errors — they will continue to get stronger as a team if they continue to capitalize at the net.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan fought back and finished the second set with a 12-10 set tiebreak score, beating The Vikes’ Morgan Schellin and Paige Bellefeuille, 6-4, 7-6 (10).
“They had seven match points to finish this match off, however, they fought hard and were mentally tough,” Ortiz said of White and Shanahan.
Sun Prairie completed the doubles sweep as the No. 3 team of Abbie Mott and Brynn Boutelle won a three-set thriller over Fiaona Prechel and Elizabeth Balthazar, 6-3, 6-7, 10-2, capping off the 5-2 victory.
Bruemmer won the only match against DeForest, beating Leah Miller, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.
Sun Prairie also played its Big Eight Conference match against Madison West. Coming into the match with a 5-1 record, the Cardinals dropped a 6-1 decision to the defending champion Regents.
White and Shanahan pulled out the lone win, a 6-2, 2-6, 10-3 decision over West’s Suzanne Oriel and Meredith Gallagher.
On Saturday, the Cardinals went 0-2 dropping decisions of 4-3 to Sauk Prairie and 5-2 to Waunakee.
Against Sauk, Reena Katta played to a 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 decision over Gaia Citro for the win at No. 2 singles.
“Reena Katta played really steady and played the net strong,” said Ortiz.
Another three-set win was had by White and Shanahan at No. 2 doubles. The senior duo rallied for a 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory over Lauren Frey and Faith Holler.
“They went 4-1 in which many of their matches included a seven-set tiebreak or third-set super tiebreak. They never quit and have really come together,” said Ortiz. “They are able to keep their focus and stay in the match; they are playing more aggressive and it is paying off.”
The final win Sun Prairie could muster against Sauk Prairie was at No. 1 doubles, as Feldman and Dorn beat Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Held, 6-4, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Bruemmer lost a tough three-setter, falling 7-5, 3-6, 10-4 to Quinlyn Mack.
“Well fought-out match,” said Ortiz. “With the wind against our favor, Quinlyn played a great match and put the pressure on Lauren immediately in the first set. Lauren fought hard throughout the match, however, we did not capitalize on points set up at the net. Lauren plays the net pretty strong, however, Quinlyn’s lefty spin and the wind helped her push through the match.”
Bruemmer came back to earn a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jena Opsahl for one of Sun Prairie’s two wins against Waunakee.
