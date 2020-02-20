Registration for the 2020 season for Sun Prairie Youth Baseball and Softball (SPYBAS) is under way.
Please visit our NEW website www.spybas.com in order to register. Make sure to type this address into your browser instead of using any bookmarks or previous links — as the website has changed and is now powered by Sports Engine.
There will be league play for grades 4K thru 8th grade (softball opportunities into high school) and opportunities for Travel Ball and Volunteer Coaching.
Please email spyouthbbsb@gmail.com with any questions.
Registration goes through March 31.
