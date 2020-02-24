OCONOMOWOC — Sun Prairie was denied a WIAA State Individual Wrestling qualifier for the second-straight season, but it doesn’t take away from the efforts put forth by four Cardinals at Saturday’s Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional.
Junior Anthony Welch came the closest to advancing following a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds.
Welch began the day with a 10-7 decision over Thomas Slack of Elkhorn/Faith Christian. He was then pinned in 2 minutes, 30 seconds by a Dominic Flores of Big Eight rival Madison La Follette, before falling 9-4 to Oregon’s Brandon Liddle.
“He really looked good from the neutral position all day,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson. “He was ahead in all three of his matches and was winning 4-1 when he got pinned by Flores. In the third match (Liddle) came back and beat him.”
Welch finished the season 18-12.
Sophomore Alex Yelk suffered a third-period pin (4:57) to Milton’s Matt Haldiman.
“He almost had a takedown in the first period (against Haldiman) and it was 0-0 after the first period, but then he got down 5-0 in the second period. He just got out of position in the third period and got pinned,” Nelson said.
Yelk finished 24-16.
Senior Dominick Stroede also lost his opening match, getting pinned by Milton’s Justin Sanchez in 3:12.
“He was up 4-0, getting two takedowns and two near-falls in the first period, but then he got caught and suffered the pin,” Nelson said of Stroede.
Stroede finished 16-9.
Senior Blaine Moore was pinned by Janesville Craig’s Brady Schenk in 1:26.
“Blaine had been pinned twice earlier in the year by Schenk; he tried some new things he had been working on but they just weren’t enough,” said Nelson.
Moore finished 16-22.
