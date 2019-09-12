Taking care of business.
That’s what the Sun Prairie volleyball team continues to do in its quest for a fourth-consecutive Big Eight Conference championship, and Tuesday’s 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 handling of Madison Memorial is evidence of that.
“Kind of our M.O. this year is to serve tough, we did that and were able to take them out of their system pretty much the entire match, but then execute when we needed to,” said Cardinals head coach T.J. Rantala. “We put the balls away offensively and made the digs when we needed to. It was a good match.”
Sun Prairie, ranked No. 8 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 14-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Eight play.
Payton Addink led the way. The junior outside hitter and University of Minnesota-Duluth commit finished with a match-high 12 kills.
“It’s kind of funny with Payton and K.J. (McNabb), they both go on these long serving runs and when they’re doing that, the other one is getting the kills. Tonight, K.J. led us in aces while Payton led us in kills.”
McNabb, who has committed to play at Loyola University in Chicago, led the Cardinals with four aces and nine digs.
Junior setter Josie Halbleib had a match-high 26 assists, while senior middle blocker Kirsten Anderson had one solo block.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Beaver Dam Invitational Saturday. Play begins at 8 a.m.
“Luxemburg-Casco will be there, so that’s three weekends in a row that we’ll see them, Beaver Dam’s pretty strong this year, Hortonville’s there and then we’ll see,” Rantala said.
