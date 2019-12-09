Two Sun Prairie football players received yet one more award for their play on the gridiron this past fall. Seniors Colin Schaefer and Dominick Landphier were named to the 2019 Associated Press Wisconsin All-State Team.
Schaefer was named to the first-team offense. A 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver, set a single-season school record with 68 receptions for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns, all which led the team,
Landphier earned second-team recognition at defensive back. The 6-1, 180-pound senior made 43 tackles (27 solo) while intercepting two passes.
Hunter Wohler, a junior linebacker from Division 1 champion Muskego, was named Player of the Year, while Bob Hyland of Division 6 state champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs earned AP Coach of the Year honors.
