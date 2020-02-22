MADISON - Junior Ben Wiegand becomes Sun Prairie's first-ever boys state swim champion winning the 50-yard freestyle in 20.16 seconds at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming Championships.
It shatters both the Division 1 (:20.44) and Division (:20.34) records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.