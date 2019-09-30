JANESVILLE — A strong showing led the Sun Prairie boys cross country team to a 10th-place finish at the Midwest Invitational, held at Janesville’s Blackhawk Golf Course Saturday.
The Cardinals had three runners finish in the Top 50 and finished with a team score of 315, just one point behind Houston MacArthur (Texas).
“Six of the seven varsity squad members recorded their best performances to date,” said Sun Prairie boys coach Kevin Hall. “A major focus for this group was racing together in a very crowded, competitive field and being in control of their emotions on the very spectator-friendly course. They did a fantastic job racing intelligently, not being preoccupied with mile splits, and framing everything that occurred in the race in a positive light.”
Connor Carpenter led SP’s way finishing 38th in the time of 16 minutes, 49.8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Also placing in the Top 50 were sophomore Joseph Freng and junior Tyler Stoll. Freng ran a 16z;53.4 to place 45th, while Stoll was 49th with a 16:57.1 clocking.
Junior Joseph Stoll (58th, 17:02.4) and sophomore Ben Marshall (130th, 17:55.7) rounded out the Sun Prairie scoring
Also representing the Cardinals were sophomore senior Zachary Yohr (155th, 18:06.2) and junior Will Schrandt (181st, 18:20.8).
“Moving forward, the team will build on the confidence earned today. This will mean starting races further up in the field and being more courageous in taking calculated risks, now that so many have learned what they’re capable of,” Hall said.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will have a much-needed rest before returning to competition next week. On Thursday, Oct. 10 they will compete in the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational Thursday at 4:25 p.m. before traveling to Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
MIDWEST INVITATIONAL
At Blackhawk G.C., Janesville
Team scores (Top 10): Madison La Follette 106, Green Bay Preble 112, Arrowhead 138, Oconomowoc 140, Warren Township 166, Brookfield East 172, Madison Memotial 266, Kimberly 272, Houston MacArthur 314, Sun Prairie 315.
Top 5 runners: 1. Vance, Ocon, 15:28.8; 2. Slevin, La Crosse Logan, 15:51.4, Wolfe, ML, 15:53.8; 4. Bauer, Neenah, 15:54.6; Bloomquist, Janesville Craig, 15:58.7.
Sun Prairie: 38. Carpenter, 16:49.8; 45. Freng, 16:53.4; 49. T. Stoll, 16:57.1; 58. J. Stoll, 17:02.4; 130. Marshall, 17:55.7; 155. Yohr, 18:06.2; 181. Schrandt, 18:20.8.
