The opportunity was there, time and time again, but Sun Prairie couldn’t capitalize against visiting Madison East falling 75-67 in a Big Eight Conference battle Tuesday at an electric Sun Prairie Field House.
The Cardinals, who never led in the game but tied the Purgolders early in the second half, just couldn’t get over the hump, whether it was missing scoring opportunities, not responding following East’s missed front ends of bonus situations, or grabbing loose balls.
“We have to capitalize on those,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “We just didn’t. I thought we had some stops where we either didn’t get the rebound or loose balls; if we come up with those it maybe changes the game.”
East (15-4 overall, 14-2 Big Eight) remained two games back of Madison La Follette, its next opponent, while Sun Prairie (14-5, 11-5) was officially knocked out of the race to the Big Eight title.
The Cardinals tied the game at 43 when senior Dawson Hughes connected from 3-point range with 14 minutes, 43 seconds remaining. It was just the second time during the night that Sun Prairie had tied the score — but it would be short-lived.
The Purgolders’ Keonte Jones scored three straight and Michael McIntosh buried a 3-pointer, the team’s ninth of the night (they made 10) pushing the lead back to six.
Trailing 65-47 with a little over 3 minutes remaining the Cardinals began fouling, and twice the Purgolders missed front ends of one-and-one’s, but neither time did Sun Prairie score leaving it with the same deficit.
“We just weren’t able to make that play,” Boos said. “We’re close, but you have to get over the hump; we have to focus a little more on the energy or figure out a way to produce consistently on the offensive end.”
Sun Prairie, which won the first meeting 69-67 in overtime, could only watch as Madison East went wild from 3-point range in the first half, 7-of-8 in the first 7 ½ minutes to take a 14-point lead.
“We didn’t close very well I don’t think,” said Boos. “You have to take something away — they’re going to drive you to death or they’re going to shoot over the top of us — we decided to have them shoot over the top and they got hot.”
But the Cardinals rallied. Senior forward Delaware Hale started 15-6 run to end the half with a basket at the 8:13 mark. Hale scored five points during the stretch, including a one-handed dunk, while sophomore Ben Olson scored six of his half-high 14 points as the East lead was just 38-33 at the break.
Olson had a career night scoring 25, including four shots from long range. The 6-foot-3 guard-forward made three of those 3-pointers in the final 4:58, his last coming with :40.4 seconds that cut the Purgolder advantage to 72-65.
The free throw line also played to East’s advantage — the Purgolders were 16-of-25 to the Cardinals’ going just 4-of-9.
“In a game of that magnitude we probably need to attack a little bit more,” said Boos.
Hale finished with 14 while senior point guard Colin Schaefer added 11 for Sun Prairie.
Anthony Washington led a balanced East attack with 18, Jevan Boyton scored 17, Jones chipped in 14 and David McKinley finished with 13.
THANK YOU SENIORS
Four Sun Prairie players and one team manager were recognized on Senior Night.
Playing their final home game were Schaefer, Hale, Hughes and Sylvester Ware. Also honored was team manager Mariah Boos.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will play two road games over the weekend, the first on Friday at Middleton. The Big Eight tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
Sun Prairie then faces Onalaska, the No. 1 ranked team in Division 1, Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 17 as part of the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center but was postponed due to weather.
Tipoff at Onalaska High School is 7:30 p.m.
WIAA SEEDING
Seeding for the upcoming WIAA Division 1 tournament will take place Sunday. Regional play begins March 3 with regional semifinals and finals being held March 6-7.
MADISON EAST 75, SUN PRAIRIE 67
Madison East 38 37 — 75
Sun Prairie 33 34 — 67
Madison East (fg ft-fta pts) — Jones 5 4-6 14, Washington 6 3-3 18, McKinley 4 3-7 13, Jackson 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 1 1-2 4, Boyton 5 4-5 17, Justice 3 1-2 8. Totals — 25 16-25 75.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 4 2-4 11, Hughes 3 0-0 7, B. Olson 10 1-1 25, Hale 6 1-2 14, Ware 3 0-2 6, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Houtakker 1 0-0 2. Totals — 28 4-9 67.
3-point goals — ME 10 (Washington 3, Boyton 3, McKinley 2, McIntosh 1, Justice 1), SP 7 (B. Olson 4, Hale 1, Hughes 1, Schaefer 1). Total fouls — ME 14, SP 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.