A pair of second-half touchdowns separated Sun Prairie from Madison West in Friday’s Big Eight Conference and regular-season finale, a 21-13 Cardinal win.
Sun Prairie (6-3 overall, 6-3 Big Eight) broke a 7-7 tie on Jamel Stone’s 2-yard scoring run with 4:34 left in the third quarter. Peyton Jenkins’ interception set up the touchdown.
Madison West (4-5, 4-5) pulled within a point on Will Gutknecht’s 5-yard run with 3:10 left in the game, but the Regents failed on a potential go-ahead 2-point conversion.
Stone put an exclamation point on the win with a 55-yard run.
Stone led the Cardinals on the ground with 65 yards, Brady Stevens completed 14-of-24 passes for 213 yards, and Colin Schaefer caught seven passes for 137 yards.
Jenkins and Dominic Backes each registered 12 tackles.
It was the final game played at Ashley Field. A groundbreaking ceremony was held following the game to usher in the new Ashley Stadium, scheduled to be completed for Sun Prairie’s first game of the 2020 season.
The Cardinals will find out their WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff opponent Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 21, MADISON WEST 13
Madison West 7 0 0 6 — 13
Sun Prairie 7 0 7 7 — 21
Madison West — Gutknecht, 4 run (Dearlover kick).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 7 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Stone, 2 run (Konopacki kick).
Madison West — Gutknecht, 5 run (pass failed).
Sun Prairie — Stone, 55 run (Konopacki kick).
First Downs — MW 11, SP 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MW 46-248, SP 25-82. Passing Yards — MW 0, SP 213. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — MW 0-6-2, SP 14-24-0. Fumbles-lost — MW 1-1, SP 1-1. Penalties — MW 3-17, SP 4-37.
