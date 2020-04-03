Unknowingly Steve Owen used the pun “riding it out” when talking about the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it has had on his Sun Prairie business.
Owen, owner of Sun City Cyclery and Skates the past 29 years, is lucky to be deemed “essential” to remain open during this unparalleled health outbreak.
“When (the state) came out with the list of essential businesses, bike shops were specifically listed. Once we made the list, we were good to go,” Owen said. “We then made the decision to stay open and try and assist people.”
Owen admitted that business has been down a lot: “People are a little reluctant to get out and about yet, but we’re still staying busy; we’re still running a couple of days behind in repairs and people have been coming in purchasing new bikes.”
Typically spring, and April to be more specific, is when bike sales and rentals start heating up for Owen.
“A lot of it’s weather-oriented,” he said. “In Wisconsin, as we all know, weather can be up and down, but usually this is when the train gets on the tracks and for the next 3 ½ to 4 months usually we’re busy,” Owen said.
What Owen does notice more than anything is the traffic, or lack thereof, outside his window.
“It’s very quiet,” he said.
Sun City Cyclery is a destination shop, according to Owen, where if people want a bike to buy, rent or repair, they come to downtown Sun Prairie specifically for that reason.
Owen grew up in Eau Claire and after graduation attended college in the Twin Cities. To support his college tuition he managed six different bike shops. That’s where he learned the industry and fell in love with the activity of biking.”
“I was heavily into bike touring, I toured across Canada three times and I raced for a team out of the Twin Cities,” Owen said.
After a career in criminal justice, Owen retired from that and decided to get back into the bike industry. While walking down Main Street in Sun Prairie he noticed the building for sale, and in 1990 Owen bought the building.
“Instead of managing, I’m going to buy my own bike shop,” Owen said. “My intention was to stay here for two years and then turn it over to my then store manager at the time. He ended up going on to another career and I stayed — for 29 years now.”
He continued: “My goal for 29 years has been to encourage people to go outside, get exercise and do family activities and that’s where biking comes into play. There’s so much this state has to offer and explore, there’s a whole lot of DNR trails (to ride on) and there’s going to be more trails every year,” said Owen. “That’s why we’re staying open because bicycling can have an effect both on the body physically and on the mind mentally. We’re strongly encouraging people to consider cycling as an activity they can do while they’re hunkered down.
Owen hasn’t run the business alone as his trusty assistant, Cale Dorn has been with Sun City Cyclery for the last 19 years as service manager.
“I was blessed when Cale came on and he’s been my right-hand man for 19 years,” Owen said.
Right now Owen isn’t sure if he will be able to employ his summer help.
“Normally I’ve got an additional two or three guys that come in during the spring and stay with me throughout the summer; that’s just a hardship of calling them up and saying, ‘You could come over, I’ve just got nothing for you to do.’ They’d just be literally standing here.,” said Owen. “With not much revenue coming in, it’s just a snowball effect.”
Owen plans on remaining open and selling, renting and repairing bikes for Sun Prairie and the surrounding communities until further notice.
“This industry has its ups and downs — you have your good years and you have your bad years — a lot of businesses and a lot of bike shops, they come and they go, but this store is specifically designed to withstand any impact,” said Owen. “We’re going to be here and do whatever we can do to help.
“The bottom line for us is we’re ready to ride this thing out until infinity and beyond.”
