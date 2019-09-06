Create a scarecrow to be displayed in Downtown Sun Prairie from Oct. 14 through Nov. 1 and you could win up to $200.
Design a scarecrow depicting your favorite fairytale, storybook, animal, fantasy figure, or anything you can dream up. Frightening or fun . . . the use of bright colors and unique materials is encouraged.
Your work will be displayed outdoors so please use sturdy materials.
Help the Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) decorate Downtown Sun Prairie for this fall season.
Scarecrows must be durable and able to stand up to Wisconsin’s October weather, including sun, wind, and rain. Use care in choosing your materials.
All decorations must be firmly attached to your scarecrow. Shoes must be sewn on to scarecrows, if they are used.
Please do not use straw because it is considered a fire hazard.
Scarecrows must be able to be moved from location to location in one piece, and should not contain exterior props that will need to be placed separately. No lights, lanterns, or perishable items.
Minimum height is four feet, maximum 10 feet; maximum width is four feet.
Each scarecrow must have a vertical support of wood for the body; the BID will furnish a basic “T” frame that can be picked up at the Saturday Downtown Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market, or the following locations:
• Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, located at 345 Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie;
• Bank of Sun Prairie’s Downtown location, 228 E. Main St.; or
• You can make your own wooden entry T.
Scarecrow entries should be dropped off at New Perspective Senior Living, 222 S. Bristol St., on Saturday, Oct. 5 or Sunday, Oct. 6 from 4 – 6 p.m.
Entries may also be delivered to the BID booth at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market any Saturday from 7 a.m. — noon through Saturday, Oct. 5.
All entries must be received by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7 to be entered into the contest.
Entries will be displayed in Downtown Sun Prairie Oct. 14 – Nov. 1. Entries will be judged on originality, quality, and design. The decision of the judges is final.
Winners will be contacted directly, announced on the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook page, and in the Sun Prairie Star.
Entries will be permitted to be judged in one category only.
The City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) are not responsible for the safety of the scarecrows and materials on display.
The scarecrow contest is a family-friendly community event. The BID Board reserves the right to disqualify entries felt to be distasteful or that are not family-friendly.
Prize categories
Adult (Individual or Groups) -- First Place: $200 in gift cards. Second Place: $100 in gift cards.
Youth 17 and Under (Individual or Groups 10 and under, minimal adult assistance allowed) -- First Place: $200 in gift cards. Second Place: $100 in gift cards.
Business Category -- Grand Prize catered breakfast for up to 15 people! ($300 value)
New Perspective Senior Living Resident Favorite -- Winning Prize: $150 in gift cards.
Crowd Favorite -- Vote for your favorite scarecrow on the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook page between Oct. 15 — 31.
The winning prize is $150 in gift cards.
Entry Fee: Free — there is no cost to enter the Scarecrow Contest.
All entries must be accompanied by an official entry form (available with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com and at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market with your wooden entry T).
For more information, check out the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DowntownSunPrairie/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.