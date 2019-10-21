The Sun Prairie girls swim defeated visiting Madison West 106-64 capping off a perfect regular season to win the Big Eight Conference dual meet championship Friday night.
For the first time in program history the Cardinals defeated each Big Eight team it faced, finishing with an unblemished 9-0 record.
Janelle Schulz, Cassidy Carey and Sophie Fiske each had perfect meets, all finishing with four wins.
Schulz, Carey, Fiske and Olivia Sala teamed up to win the first race of the night, the 200-yard medley relay, in 1 minute, 48.64 seconds.
Schulz also took first in the 200 IM (2:10.27) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.85), while Fiske continued to dominate her two signature races winning the 50 freestyle (:23.95) and 100 freestyle (:51.81).
Schulz and Fiske then were joined by Bree Moericke and Paige Rundahl in the 200 freestyle relay where the Cardinal quartet won in 1:37.33.
Carey joined the four-win club after taking first individually in both the 100 butterfly (:59.15) and 100 backstroke (:59.26), before joining Moericke, Grace Sala and Hannah Marshall in winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.08.
UP NEXT
The 2019 Big Eight Conference Meet will be held Nov. 2 at Beloit Memorial. Swimming begins at 1 p.m.
WIAA SECTIONALS
Sun Prairie will return to the Beloit pool the following week to compete in the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Sectionals. Swimming also begins at 1 p.m. on Nov. 9.
