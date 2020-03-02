Walker Jenkins, a 2017 Sun Prairie High School graduate, has signed with the Madison Mallards to play baseball this summer in the Northwoods League.
Jenkins, who played the last two seasons at Madison College, is a junior infielder at the University of Virginia.
The Mallards also signed three other Wisconsin locals: pitchers Hunter Rosenbaum (Webster, WI) and Keaton Knueppel (Verona, WI), and catcher Drake Baldwin (Madison, WI) for the 2020 season.
