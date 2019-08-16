FILE - In this Friday, May 24, 2019, file photo, Mario Batali arrives for arraignment, at municipal court in Boston. Batali, whose career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations, no longer owns a stake in Eataly, the Italian marketplaces he once heavily promoted. Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly USA, told The Associated Press on Friday, Aug. 16, the company has purchased Batali’s minority interest, formally ending the relationship.