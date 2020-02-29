Joey Sachtleben

Parents: Vickie and Bruce Sachtleben

High school activity: CyberPatriot

Advisor: Ms. Konz

Extra-curricular activities: SPHS CyberPatriot, Academic Decathlon Team

Honors: Academic letter from SPHS, Honor Roll, Academic Decathlon 2019 National Participant, Academic Decathlon 2020 Regionals 1st Place Essay, Honors Division

Future plans: Study computer science in college and then hopefully work as a software designer.

Evan Dodson

Parents: Rebecca and Steve Dodson

High school activity: Cyber Patriot

Adviser: Ms. Bethany Konz

Extra-curricular activities: Cyber Patriot, Jazz Band, GSA, Drama Tech Crew

Future plans: Going to UW-Stout

Anything else we should know about you: preferred pronouns they/them

