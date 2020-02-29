Joey Sachtleben
Parents: Vickie and Bruce Sachtleben
High school activity: CyberPatriot
Advisor: Ms. Konz
Extra-curricular activities: SPHS CyberPatriot, Academic Decathlon Team
Honors: Academic letter from SPHS, Honor Roll, Academic Decathlon 2019 National Participant, Academic Decathlon 2020 Regionals 1st Place Essay, Honors Division
Future plans: Study computer science in college and then hopefully work as a software designer.
Evan Dodson
Parents: Rebecca and Steve Dodson
High school activity: Cyber Patriot
Adviser: Ms. Bethany Konz
Extra-curricular activities: Cyber Patriot, Jazz Band, GSA, Drama Tech Crew
Future plans: Going to UW-Stout
Anything else we should know about you: preferred pronouns they/them
