The Madness and the Mandolin

Presented by local filmmaker Dr. Sean Ackerman, “The Madness & The Mandolin” is the story of a talented young bluegrass musician, Kelley Gibson, who learned to battle manic episodes and cope with autism spectrum disorder less through medication but instead through bringing wellness into his life. This film is not rated; 47 minutes.
Part of the series, “What We Are Going Through: Listening to Mental Illness,” which is generously funded by a grant from Beyond the Page, Madison Community Foundation and the National Endowments for the Humanities.
