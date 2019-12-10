Sun Prairie women is adult honoree for Jingle Bell Run

Support the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to cure arthritis by attending the Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 14, 2019 at the Verona Area High School.
The Jingle Bell Run features a chip-timed 5K run, an untimed 5K run/walk and a one-mile indoor walk.
Funds raised will be used to support arthritis research and resources along with Camp MASH (Make Arthritis Stop Hurting), a camp for children with arthritis located in Wisconsin Dells.
“It is our honorees and volunteers that make the Jingle Bell Run so successful,” ” said Sara Peterson, Arthritis Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are thrilled to announce Amanda Ramer of Sun Prairie as the 2019 Jingle Bell Run Adult Honoree.”
Ramer’s arthritis story began as she entered college to pursue her dream of becoming a pediatric nurse.
“Between the classes, studying, and working two part-time jobs, I figured the fatigue was normal,” Ramer said.
At the end of her freshman year, things began to worsen for Ramer. She noticed severe pain and stiffness after waking up in the morning and after naps in the afternoon.
Ramer’s hands were one of her biggest challenges. Her fingers had become so red and swollen that she had difficulty taking notes and writing papers for her classes. One summer evening, while Ramer and a friend were crossing a busy street, Ramer’s legs stopped working.
“I almost got hit by a car because the pain was unbearable,” Ramer said. “Eventually, I made my way home, slid down the stairs, and curled up on my bed. That whole night felt like waves of electricity and sharp needling pain everywhere,” she added.
Ramer’s list of emergency room visits, doctor appointments, specialists, blood draws, x-rays, CT scans, MRIs, physical therapy, surgeries, and medications is a long one.
“Eventually, I found the right mix of doctors and a workable treatment,” said Ramer. “And I learned how to live with rheumatoid arthritis rather than trying to run from it,” she added.
“Even with my rheumatoid arthritis in remission, my tribe and I are still living with this disease,” she said. “That is why I believe Arthritis Warriors need to surround themselves with a supportive tribe, those who can give encouragement when needed and just be present and understanding on bad days,” she added. “My husband Shawn and I started Team Awesome in 2012 to raise funds for arthritis research and resources and to help make a difference,” said Ramer. “We also want to raise awareness about arthritis and its many forms and to show others that they are not alone. It’s ok to have bad days, and it’s ok to celebrate the good days, too.”
Visit Rami’s fundraising page at tinyurl.com/Amanda-Ramer or join the 5K Run by visiting jbr.org/Madison.
