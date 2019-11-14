Chili supper raises money for men in recovery

Join the 1st Annual Silent Auction/Chili Supper for Jeremy’s Place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at Transformation Church, 2340 Manley Drive, Sun Prairie. Chili supper (hot dogs, applesauce & chips for the kids).
Costs:
Chili Supper--$7/adult (12 and up), $5/kids (3-11, kids free up to 2 yrs. old
There will also be silent auction (tickets to Badger football/ basketball games, a spa gift certificate, and other gift baskets
Live music by Dock 51 (5-7 p.m.) Bake sale. Cash/check accepted.
All proceeds to benefit Jeremy’s Place, a sober living home for men, which will be established in the Madison area by Tellurian, Inc. in collaboration with Speak Up For Jeremy. The house would be named in memory of Jeremy Andrew Richard Likwarz, who courageously battled mental illness for most of his life.
For more information or to donate silent auction items, baked goods or monetary donations, contact Patti Likwarz at speakupforjeremy@gmail.com or 608-669-1118.
For more info on Jeremy’s Place, visit www.tellurian.org/jeremy/
