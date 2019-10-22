In a warehouse on Linnerud Drive, Michael Jackson is turning into a werewolf, the Mad Hatter is asking unanswerable riddles and Indiana Jones is recovering from an ambush.
The proprietor Jennifer Cleereman doesn’t care as long as they come back in the 24-hour rental period.
At her shop Costumes with Character, Cleereman, an actress, inspires others to dress up. Her motto is “where costumes aren’t just for Halloween and parties aren’t just for birthdays.”
The costume rental showroom is crammed with every imaginable costume, filling up corners with hats, shoes, accessories, and make-up. In the warehouse, appropriately hidden behind a black curtain, there is even more with props and bins of bits and pieces to create fantasy.
Cleereman, who was painfully shy as a kid, found out young that playing make-believe could shift her personality.
“When I was on stage in costume, I lost all my insecurities because people weren’t looking at me, they were looking at the person I was dressed up as. It helped my self-confidence and I saw the fun of being someone else,” she said, as she modeled a hat straight out of Alice in Wonderland.
During three-plus years traveling with a theatre group in the eastern U.S., Cleereman honed her talent for dress-up, supplementing her wardrobe with vintage shop finds and her seamstress skills.
All of that prepared Cleereman to open her Sun Prairie shop, intent on getting the details just right. Don’t expect to find cheap big-box Halloween costumes in plastic bags here. With her curated collection and custom pieces that she and her seamstresses whip up, these are high-quality costumes.
Need a zoot suit for the 1930s? Cleereman’s got that.
“The suit, the fedora, pocket square, pocket watch, tuxedo shoes, and spats. We hook you up head to toe,” she says.
Prices range from $40- $80 for a 24-hour rental period.
The most popular costumes—Star Wars, Disney and cartoon characters — are ready to go. But Cleereman also works off customer’s inspirations. Just come in and tell her what you are thinking about and she’s off and running to find pieces from her collection.
“Back there,” she says, motioning to an off-limits-to-customer space, “is a big honking warehouse overflowing with costumes and accessories.”
Costumes with Character can also custom make a piece. She channeled Johnny Carson and created Carnac the Magnificent for a man who wanted to use the character at his parent’s 50th-anniversary party.
Cleereman, who also works as an event planner, also helps people with themed weddings, birthdays and special occasion parties. She’s also helped dress a lot of elves, Santas and leprechauns for work parties.
There’s pirates, princess, pharaohs and Prince— “I lost the feeling in my thumbs for weeks from putting those studded buttons on that purple jacket,” Cleereman says.
The ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s are all represented on the racks of Costumes with Character with June Cleaver, the Gilligan’s Island cast, the Pink Ladies from Grease and Tony Manero from Saturday Night Fever.
“If you are going to dress up from the ‘70s, be from the ‘70s, with the polyester,” Cleereman said, fanning out bell bottoms and wide-collared shirts that came from her dad’s time capsule closet. “He didn’t throw anything out.”
Cleereman, who has been busy putting the finishing touches on a Game of Thrones character for a customer, says she gets a kick when she sees customers come in and stand in the mirror checking themselves out.
“When they put it all on and see the transformation and you see a smile on their faces,” she says, “that’s the funniest part for me.”
Costumes with Character is located at 299 Linnerud Drive, Suite B, in Sun Prairie and has seasonal hours, or year-round hours by appointment; phone: 608-622-7686. Get more info on the Costumes with Character Facebook page.
