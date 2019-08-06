Sacred Hearts Rummage Sale set for Aug. 8-10

Donna Villand works with a team, sorting through clothing. Mary Schuster is downstairs, pricing children’s games. If it’s summer, it’s time for the annual Sacred Hearts Rummage Sale and preparation and donation collections are well underway.
Preparation starts three weeks before the sale, and so many items are donated, not everything can be displayed on the sale’s first day, Thursday. The sale is open to the public and Items are displayed in the parish garage, the school gymnasium, and the school cafeteria. Customers can shop a wide range of items: clothing, linens, baby items, sporting goods, furniture, housewares, gardening items, shoes, appliances, toys and games and more.
Advantages of shopping the sale are wide-ranging.
It’s a terrific opportunity for people with growing kids or those seeking housewares and linens before their college-age child returns to school or moves into a new home.
It’s a great way to save money while giving back to the Sun Prairie community at the same time. The sale raises money for various parish and outreach ministries like Luke House (Madison), Sunshine Supper, the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Pregnancy Helpline of Madison, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sacred Hearts Parish Nurse and Respite Care programming, and Women’s Care Center – Madison.
Margaret Powers, Director of Parish Development and the sale coordinator, says her favorite part of the sale is community members gathering for good. She hopes to keep offering opportunities for people to connect, and people who say they’ve met someone new at the sale is her favorite outcome.
Every year dozens of volunteers sort and price donations, set up tables, work the bake sale and check out customers. Volunteers range from children visiting from nearby Sacred Hearts Daycare to middle school and high school service groups, and families, to non-Catholics and seniors.
Volunteers like Schuster and Villand agree with this sense of community. Schuster estimates she’s been sorting and pricing for about 30 years.
“My neighbor got me in on it, one day saying, ‘do you want to come help?’” she said. “Sue [Tjugum] and I help do the toys and collectibles upstairs. We like to rummage-sale at other locations, so we have a fair idea for prices.”
Villand estimates she’s been helping for 10 years, with a hiatus to raise kids.
“I love being with people,” she said, “and longtime Sacred Hearts parishioners are like family.”
Volunteers go above and beyond to ensure high-quality and condition of the items, said Powers, some even taking home clothing or linens to remove a stubborn spot, or cleaning electronics and installing fresh new batteries to make sure they are in working order.
And even if an item does not sell, items are delivered clean and sorted to St. Vincent de Paul, offering a second layer of community assistance.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, everything will be half price. Bring your own bag on Saturday to fill with clothing for $10 per bag. Bake sale goods are available all three days for those too-hot-to-bake days.
Volunteer and donation information is on Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Parish website, www.sacred-hearts.org.
