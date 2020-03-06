With its favorite holiday right around the corner, the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance will host free dance lessons and performances in Sun Prairie and DeForest in the run-up to St. Patrick’s Day. The community is invited to meet these exceptional dancers and teachers at all Trinity location.
Schedule of free dance lessons and performances:
Sun Prairie Public Library, Sun Prairie, WI
Tuesday, March 17, 6-7:30 p.m.
DeForest Public Library, DeForest, WI
Sunday, March 8, 2:30 p.m. (performance)
3 p.m. (free lessons)
