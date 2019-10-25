Eastside Elementary students will get a little lift each morning when they come into the school’s front door.
Freshly painted on the school walls is “Eagle Pride,” the work of mural artist Greg Preslicka, showing the bird soaring above words of inspiration.
Preslicka recently spent five days completing the mural, first sketching it out on the wall and filling it in. Students passing by were pretty amazed to see the mural take shape.
“It was cool to see the first sketch and how he added more details. As he kept going a lot of kids would smile and laugh and think that it was cool,” said Morgan, an Eastside Elementary School fifth-grader.
Preslicka, a Minnesota-based artist, has painted 97 murals, including one at Horizon Elementary School in Sun Prairie, but he always makes sure that each one is unique.
School staff picked from one of three designs Preslicka created that shows the school’s eagle mascot flying above the words of “respect, safe, responsible, learn and trust” along with symbols of other things kids love.
Parents of Eastside Elementary School students helped raise money to paint the mural, along with a grant from the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.
Eastside Elementary School art teacher Sara Zallar took her classes down each day to watch Preslicka paint and to ask him questions.
As Preslicka dipped his brush into a can of latex exterior paint, he told the kids about his first mural that he created for his children’s bedroom. He also practiced in his garage for his first outdoor commission piece.
“My neighbors wondered about me because I have monkeys and palm trees painted in my garage,” Preslicka said.
As an art teacher, Zallar said it’s important for kids to understand the process behind art and that it just doesn’t happen. Artists have to find creative solutions when they make mistakes and things don’t go as expected, she said.
She also encouraged her students to think about the role of public art and how it can change how people think and act.
Cam, a fifth-grader, said if kids aren’t feeling so happy, the Eagle Pride mural is sure to change their mood: “When they walk into the school, they will see it and they may be more excited to start their day.”
Stella, also a fifth-grader, said the mural will be a legacy as she moves on to a new school. “When I come back and see the mural, it will bring back memories that I made with my friends and teachers,” she said.
That’s just the way Preslicka wants it—for kids to take ownership of the Eagle Pride mural and be inspired by the majestic bird.
“The school—students, staff and parents,” Preslicka said, “are the ones that will help the eagle continue to soar.”
