Johnny Cash Cover Bash Feb. 2

Sun Prairie Public Library Johnny Cash Cover Bash on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m in the Community Room.
Nick Cherry, lead singer of the Uncontrolled Substances, returns to rock the house with cool cache of covers by “The Man in Black,” Mr. Johnny Cash. So, dust of those dancing shoes and warm up with us at this festive February afternoon. A special treat, for music lovers -- the young and the young at heart.
Call the Information Desk at 825-0702 or visit www.sunprairie. librarymarket.com/ events/johnny-cash- cover-bash for more information.
