Join the Colonial Club as Martin J. Schreiber, former Governor of Wisconsin, discusses his experience as a caregiver for his wife, Elaine, who has Alzheimer’s.
“My Two Elaines” will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Colonial Club 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie. The event is free. The first 25 people to register will receive a free autographed copy of “My Two Elaines.”
RSVP required due to limited space. Please call (605) 575-9384 or email Sarah at srublein@capricommunities.com to RSVP.
Schreiber will share his personal journey with the purpose of helping others who are traveling along this challenging road. The many insights he shares in this presentation are the basis for his published book titled “My Two Elaines.”
This will be a honest, light-hearted, yet heartfelt program.
Governor Schreiber’s books will also be on sale and autographed following the program.
Net proceeds from his acclaimed book, which was recognized by Caring.com as one of its Best Caregiving Books of 2017, promotes Alzheimer’s caregiver support efforts.
Hyland Campus is sponsoring this event.
For more info, visit https://mytwoelaines.com.
