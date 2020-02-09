The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, also provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. This week’s activities include:
Monday, February 10
• Hearing Loss – What You Need to Know presentation 9:00 a.m., free screenings and hearing aid cleaning
• Foot Care Appts start at 9 a.m.
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• RummiCube 10 a.m.
• Sheepshead/500 1 p.m.
• Chinese Mahjong 1 p.m.
• Skat 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 3 p.m.
• Free bus to the Sunshine Supper, pick-up from Colonial Club 5 p.m.
• Euchre 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, February 11
• America Mahjong 9 a.m.
• Crafts with Sally 9:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Movie 1 p.m.
• Chorus Practice at 2 p.m. New members always welcome!
• Computer Tutor 3 p.m.
Wednesday, February 12
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Muscle and Bone Strength 101 11 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• Strum Fun with a Ukulele Class 1 p.m.
• In Stitches 1:30 p.m. – tailoring and sewing service available.
Thursday, February 13
• Bridge Lessons, drop ins welcome 9 a.m.
• Veterans Group 10 a.m.
• Beat to the Music 11 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Jo Jo’s Beauties sponsored Birthday Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, February 14
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Wii Bowling 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 9 a.m.
• Domino Games 10 a.m.
• Staying Strong Exercise Class 10:30 a.m.
Mark your calendars for the 7th Annual Health and Wellness Fair at Colonial Club on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 9 to noon.
Area businesses will provide information and experts on the variety of services and products available to the 55 and older population. Snacks, screenings, prizes and more will be part of the event.
Call 608-837-4611 to sign up for a free memory screening.
Call 608-837-4611 for questions about any activities, or, for a more complete list of activities, pick up a Colonial Club Courier newsletter.
