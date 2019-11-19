Sun Prairie Showcase of the Arts and Chili Cook-off Nov. 21

The Sun Prairie Showcase of the Arts and Chili Cook-Off starts at 5:30 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove Street.
Buy $10 tickets at https://e.givesmart.com/events/eHE/
Proceeds from the event will support the brand new Club in Sun Prairie, that will serve 200 kids every single day through quality programs, healthy meals, and more.
Celebrity Chili Cook-Off Contestants include chefs from Buck and Honey's, the Market Street Diner, Sir Hobo's, and Wells Farm.
Guests will decide who has the best chili! Before the Showcase, get a taste of the best chili recipes in Dane County and cast your vote! The winner will be announced during the show!
Performances by the Patrick Marsh Choir, the Cardinal Heights Acapella Choir, the Cardinal Heights Jazz Band, the Sun Prairie High School Orchestra, the Sun Prairie High School Musical and the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Combo.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County rely on sponsors to not only make this event as good as it can be, but to positively affect kids throughout Sun Prairie.
