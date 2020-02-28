Fun strumming in Sun Prairie

What has four strings, traveled across many oceans on a 7,000-plus mile journey, and has the power each Wednesday to brighten up the day for dozens of people?
It’s the ukulele and it’s landed in Sun Prairie.
A group of novice musicians gathered last Wednesday at the Colonial Club to celebrate their graduation from uke school. As they sing and strum to “This Land is Your Land” their collective voices get a little stronger and the calming sounds of the ukulele make them forget it’s 18 degrees outside.
Rymi Kaio took up the instrument just six weeks ago with no previous musical instrument experience. Practicing an hour a day, she’s pretty proud she now can strum a tune. Kaio, a former hula dancer, was motivated to learn the uke because of her Hawaiian heritage. Now she can play with the rest of her family.
That Hawaiian tradition of bringing people together to create music is the magic of the uke, according to music teacher Andrew Wilke.
Dressed midwestern-Maui, with a black fedora, flannel shirt, and two blue plastic leis adorned around his neck, Wilke has a great enthusiasm for the ukulele.
It’s much easier to play than a guitar, he says, and less intimidating than other instruments—forget those traumatic experiences of your childhood piano lessons, Wilke says.
“When people pick up a ukulele they have permission to make some mistakes. They don’t have to be perfect players to participate,” says Wilke, who lends ukuleles to students for the duration of the six-week beginner class.
It’s no doubt that people are inspired by the ukulele modern master Jake Shimabukuro, but Wilke tells his students to look toward 5-year-old Makato Sato, who endeared fans with his YouTube ukulele performance of “I’m Yours.”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErMWX--UJZ4 There’s stop-and-start strumming, unsure lyrics, some nose scratching, and wide-eyed enthusiastic facial expressions.
Wilke’s students laugh when they see Makato play and recognize a little of themselves in him, but they aspire to greatness.
“I heard Jake Shimabukuro play “Bohemian Rhapsody and holy **** ,” says one student, unable to contain her awe-struck admiration.
Interest in the ukulele surged in 1990 when Israel Kamakawiwo’ole released the uke-fied “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. The Beatles’ George Harrison was also enamored with the instrument and kept ukuleles in the trunk of his car, ready to hand out to people for an instant jam session. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5k-OE0-fWs
Locally, MAUI, the Madison Area Ukulele Club, which formed in 2008, has gathered a following by hosting events, sing-alongs and offering lessons. Wilke is MAUI’s director.
With singalongs in Madison, Waunakee and Middleton, demand brought Wilke to Sun Prairie. The six-week beginner’s ukulele class sold out and another is in the works later this year in Sun Prairie, Wilke says.
There’s also a weekly ukulele strum and sing-along on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at the Colonial Club. It’s a place for students to learn more, show off their talent, and join others. People who don’t play can also join in and sing.
Sun Prairie resident Jeanne Gilbertson, who took the class, plans to keep up with the instrument. She said it’s helped her gain dexterity in her hands and also gets her out of the house.
“I love music but I don’t sing well anymore,” Gilbertson says, “but this has been beneficial to me physically, psychologically and socially.”
Learning to play a musical instrument, at any age, has real-life benefits.
A recent study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, shows that is can combat age-related cognitive decline and hearing and listening skills. It can also be a mood booster, Wilke says, acting as an anti-depressant.
“This is as effective, or more effective as taking a pill,” he says. “I’ve had people shuffle into the room having a so-so day, complaining about the weather and the cold, but when they leave it’s not the same conversation. They are happier. It’s a really cool thing to notice.”
The lessons at Colonial Club attracted seniors but Wilke says the ukulele also has a following with grade school kids and young adults. There’s a lot of reasons why people like the MAUI classes and events, but Wilke says there is a common motivator.
“I think people right now are aching for community connection,” Wilke says. “Once people come here and plug into the songs that they enjoy playing they discover that place of community and connection and they just go ‘Ahhh’.”
Wilke ditched a 30-year corporate career in mechanical engineering to teach ukulele through his Good Day Ukulele company and run MAUI. He reckons he’s taught over 1,800 students, calling it a rewarding and amazing shift in his life.
“I feel most comfortable, most settled, and most happy when I’m playing music and I’ve learned over the time that doing it with other people was the sweet spot,” Wilke says.
As Wilke packs up during the last day of the six-week course at Colonial Club, students linger to talk with one another and tell Wilke how much they’ve enjoyed the class.
Wilke knows that it’s likely, based on past experiences, he’ll be seeing them again at a sing-along or another MAUI performance event.
“The most sustainable force, the thing that is going to keep them going, is if they stay connected with each other and stay connected with the music that they love.”
Join the ukulele strum fun singalong at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Colonial Club, 801 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, (608) 837-4611
Find more information on MAUI (Madison Area Ukulele Initiative) at www.mauimadison.com. See the group play at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ibPoXvcsFc
Uke Q and A
Q: What’s the history of the ukulele?
A: The ukulele is a Hawaiian original adapted from the small guitar-like machete brought to the island by Portuguese immigrants in the late 1800s. The four-string ukulele enriched Hawaiian music and culture, spurred on by King Kalakaua’s enthusiasm for the instrument. Americans were introduced to the ukulele during the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco. Attendees visiting the Hawaiian Pavilion fell in love with the ukulele performances and the instrument made its way into American music culture.
Q: How much does it cost to learn to play the ukulele?
A: MAUI offers six-week lessons for $85. MAUI director Andrew Wilke rents instruments for the duration of the class for $10 or people can rent one ar area music store. If people want to buy an instrument, Wilke warns to stay away from the toy ukuleles that go for around $25-$30 and instead invest around $100 for a good one. The Ohana CK-10, Kala KA-C and Cordoba 15CM are the top ones Wilke says. Serious students will also need a tuner and case, costing between $25-35 for those two items combined.
Q: What can I do with my new found ukulele-playing skills?
A: MAUI welcomes musicians of all levels to join its performance events in the Madison area and also take part in weekly sing-alongs in Sun Prairie, Madison, Waunakee, and other locations. Find more information on MAUI (Madison Area Ukulele Initiative) at www.mauimadison.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.