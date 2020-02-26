For over five years members of Burke Lutheran Church have been preparing for a major building project.
The project involves the construction of a new education, office and fellowship wing and the moving of the existing sanctuary. This sanctuary was built in 1899. The church at 5720 Portage Road, serves the Madison, Sun Prairie, Deforest and surrounding communities.
Burke will hold its final worship service in the current sanctuary on Sunday, March 1 at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend this final service.
After the service the eternal flame will be carried over to the new fellowship hall where services will be held until the sanctuary is moved. The final construction will include remodeling to make the sanctuary handicap accessible, the construction of a new sacristy at the back of the church and the connection of the new building to the sanctuary.
The new location is about 1 block northeast of the current location. Demolition of the old education wing will begin the week of March 1 followed by the move of the sanctuary. Construction will be completed in August.
