The Institute for Educational Advancement (IEA) announced that Nicolas Zepeda of Sun Prairie has been selected as one of this year’s Caroline D. Bradley Scholars.
A total of 28 students, chosen from a competitive pool of gifted seventh grade applicants from across the country, receive full-tuition scholarships to any high school program that best fits their academic and personal needs. Additionally, they join a group of fellow Scholars for lifelong learning and support.
