Compliments to the Chef

“I’m a chef.” When I share this statement at parties or when meeting new people, they assume that I cook five-course, gourmet meals every night.
They assume that everything I cook is complicated. And, they assume that everything is, of course, delicious. Well, they’re partially right. The truth is, I love to read recipes, shop for food, take inspiration from food magazines, visit farmers’ markets and yes, most of all, I love to cook.
Many days, after being in the kitchen all day, I just want to make a simple, delicious meal. If I make the right choices for the meal to be nutritious, as well, then it’s a win for me and my family. I try to set a good example for my children by cooking delicious meals that are also healthful; some days are more successful than others. Delicious doesn’t always have to be fatty or salty or high in sugar. At my house, we like a well-seasoned pork roast that’s been slow-cooking all day as much as we enjoy a piece of hearty toast topped with avocado, scrambled eggs and drizzle of hot sauce.
While I am classically trained, I like to make food that my children will be able to make when they’re out of the house and living on their own. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve eaten our fair share of macaroni and cheese from the blue and yellow box. However, as my kids get older, I find it rewarding to see their food likes increase, and their food dislikes decrease. Two years ago, I would never have thought that my youngest daughter would eat pasta with anything other than butter. Now though, we get to be super creative in the kitchen with all sorts of vegetables (steamed, pickled, roasted, grilled) and sauces that she asks for with her pasta. We’ve been experimenting a lot with recipes and I thoroughly enjoy seeing her eating new foods.
Below is a recipe for Oven-roasted Salmon that is simple and delicious. I like serving this meal as it’s a good source of protein, calcium, potassium, vitamin C and healthy fats from the salmon and olive oil. I invite you to make this and see if it becomes one of your family’s favorite recipes.
Oven-roasted Salmon
Serves 4
1 lb. piece of salmon
¼ cup whole grain mustard (Dijon is a great substitute)
¼ cup maple syrup
½ lemon, juiced
Kosher salt
Cracked black pepper
6 cups broccoli or cauliflower, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Place salmon on the foil and lightly season with salt and pepper. Roast for 12 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine mustard, syrup and lemon juice. After the fish has cooked 12 minutes, pour the mustard sauce on top of the salmon and cook for 7-8 minutes more. Salmon should be cooked all the way through before serving.
Spray a second sheet pan with sides with non-stick cooking spray. In a 1-gallon plastic bag, toss the broccoli (or cauliflower) with olive oil and garlic powder. Empty the vegetables onto the pan and place it in the oven. Bake for 7-8 minutes, shake the pan to move the vegetables around, then bake for 5-6 minutes longer.
