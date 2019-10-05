The Dr. Charles Crosse House Annual Meeting will be held at the Dr. Charles Crosse House, 133 W Main St, in downtown Sun Prairie, on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The house will open at 6:30 pm with light refreshments, and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Parking is available behind the house (and the Sun Prairie Utilities building at 125 W. Main St.) or in front of the house.
Following a short business meeting, board members will talk about past community events, fundraisers and how the Crosse House is an important part of Sun Prairie’s historical district.
There are many opportunities to help out at the Crosse House such as tending flowers, guiding tours, helping with fundraisers and the annual cookie sale, painting, carpentry, etc.
Volunteers can do as much or as little as their time and energy allows. Financial donations also help with ongoing maintenance and other needs.
Members also have benefits for renting the Crosse House. Did you know that the house is often rented for weddings, showers, reunions, family gatherings, and more? Various levels of membership are available.
Board members say 2020 will be an exciting year for downtown Sun Prairie. The Crosse House will also have many exciting things to offer residents such as a website and using social media, using the house for meetings, researching, and other new and interesting venues.
“This is your opportunity to come and see for yourself. Become part of a whole new experience,” said interim board president Linda Martin.
For more information, please contact crossehouse@gmail.com.
