The Sun Prairie Exchange Club is excited to recognize the late Lee Buske as its recipient of the 2019 Book of Golden Deeds award.
The club honors Buske for his quiet but impactful contributions to Sun Prairie, Dane County and the State of Wisconsin.
Club officials said Buske selflessly gave from his heart so much of his time, resources and efforts, to activities and events that directly benefited community members. Many would not have received the support they needed if not for Buske and others like him. Buske never sought any credit. He avoided the attention he deserved for his deeds. Buske’s contributions following his death in 2017 have made it possible for others to continue receiving the kinds of assistance he always wanted to provide, Sun Prairie Exchange Club officials said.
Buske left much of his estate to several organizations. This was his way of continuing to support efforts toward making Sun Prairie and surrounding communities the best they can be. Buske was a member of the Sun Prairie Exchange Club since 1988. The club cherished Lee’s membership and the camaraderie he brought to our club all those years. He decided he could not leave the organization without continuing his legacy, so we benefited from his final wishes.
Lee Buske did so much as a citizen and as a member of the Sun Prairie Exchange Club. Lee championed or supported all activities of the Exchange Club. He played key roles in Cornfest tote sales, Book of Golden Deeds, ACE Award, mum sales, Arbor Day tree planting, the Exchange Club brat stand, the Give a Kid a Flag To Wave parade program, and other parades. He strongly supported child abuse prevention programs through RISE (formerly The Family Center). As a true silent leader in the community, Buske gave quietly to Sun Prairie Dream Park, Sun Prairie Education Foundation, Sun Prairie Library and other non-profits whenever they came calling, and sometimes without their calling.
After Buske’s passing, direct beneficiaries of his estate included RISE in Madison, The Sun Prairie Education Association Foundation and The Sun Prairie Library. These organizations were not fully aware of the “silent” Lee Buske. His past efforts, support and contributions to their organizations had gone relatively unnoticed, so they had no expectation he would list them as benefactors of his assets. They all shared with us their gratitude for having such a champion within our membership. They assured us their efforts to achieve the goals of their organizations will benefit significantly from Lee Buske’s contributions.
The Sun Prairie Exchange Club will continue to serve the community in those areas that were near and dear to Buske, especially those that benefit the youth of the community. The Sun Prairie Exchange Club thank Buske for his service and contributions.
In memory of all his contributions to The Sun Prairie Exchange Club and the Sun Prairie Area, Buske is the recipient for the 2019 Book of Golden Deeds.
The public is invited to join the Sun Prairie Exchange Club on Saturday, July 27 at 4 p.m. at the band stage where the club will make a formal announcement at the Taste of Sun Prairie event which benefits the Sun Prairie Dream Park and other organizations that Buske loved so much.
Exchange is America’s oldest service club, with nearly 20,000 members. The organization’s mission, inspiring communities to become better places to live, is carried out through its Programs of Service – Americanism, Youth Programs and Community Service – as well as the National Project, prevention of child abuse. For more information about the Sun Prairie Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, please contact Rebecca Ketelsen at (608) 217-6789.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.