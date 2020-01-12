Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's award-winning mystery takes the stage

Combine sensational murders, startling confessions, surprise twists, and missing cadavers. Mix in a colorful cast of characters, a bit of backstabbing, secret rooms, and a zinger of an ending.
And, you get Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of Ken Ludwig’s award-winning, mystery “The Game’s Afoot.” Performances of this comedic thriller run Jan. 24 – Feb. 2 at Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Theater.
It’s December 1936. Things seem innocent enough when Broadway star William Gillette invites his fellow actors to his isolated castle for a weekend of revelry.
But, after a surprise guest arrives and one of the guests turns up dead, things quickly turn dangerous. Donning his famous persona of Sherlock Holmes, Gillette sets out to solve the crime before it’s too late. Will he succeed? His very survival may depend on it.
Written by internationally acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig, “The Games Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays” won the Mystery Writers of America’s prestigious Edgar Allen Poe award for Best Mystery Play of 2012. Ludwig said when he set out to write the play, “I decided the best way to write a mystery for the stage was to make the piece as relentlessly entertaining as I possibly could.”
“Audiences will enjoy all the fun, little surprises within this play,” Director Donald C. Hart said. “Surprise is a key component to both comedy and murder mystery. This story is a nice mix of both.”
One little surprise for most people is the fact while the story is completely fictional, the main character is not. William Gillette was a famous actor in the early 20th century. He collaborated with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to write the play “Sherlock Holmes.”
In New York and London, he performed the title role for 1,300 performances spread over 30 years. In the public’s eye, he was Sherlock Holmes. With his fortunes, he built a medieval castle on the Connecticut River and filled it with the latest tech gadgets. The castle and its eccentricities inspired the setting for the play.
Performances of “The Game’s Afoot” are Jan. 24, 25, 31 and Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The performances conclude with a matinee on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Cardinal Heights Theater, located at the Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School at 220 Kroncke Drive, in Sun Prairie.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online with a credit card at sunprairiecivictheatre.com or with cash or check at The Piano Gal on Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie.
Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door prior to the performance. Cost is $16 per adult, $13 for seniors 55 years old or older, and $11 for students with a valid student ID. All seats are general admission.
Part of the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s 2019-2020 season, Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot” is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. The play was originally produced by Cleveland Play House with Michael Bloom, Artistic Director, and Kevin Moore, Managing Director.
The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre season continues with the production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” May 8 – 17. Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is a community of volunteers sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.