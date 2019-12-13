The Hikarigaoka Girls High School Wind Orchestra from Okazaki, Japan featuring Conductor Kentaro Hino, will perform for 50 minutes as part of a free concert scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
The Hikarigaoka Wind Orchestra is visiting Sun Prairie in preparation for its featured performance at the Midwest International Band and Orchestra Convention on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the McCormick Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Also scheduled to perform are:
• Cardinal Heights Wind Symphony, Joseph Mesner, director (eight minutes); and
• Sun Prairie High School Wind Ensemble, Steve Sveum, director (15 minutes).
The Sun Prairie High School Music Department welcomes all for a wonderful evening of cultural sharing and fantastic music making. The Performing Arts Center is located inside of Sun Prairie High School and is accessible by the school’s main entrances.
