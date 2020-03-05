Sun Prairie's Sydney Alery Named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Fall 2019 Dean's List
Sydney Alery, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Alery is a senior majoring in Marketing.
