Household pet cat show Nov. 16
American Cat Fanciers Association will hold a household pet cat show on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Enter your cat in the show! Enter online at: https://fs22.formsite.com/ACFA/HHPShow/index.html

This event is open to the public and fun for the entire family.

Free general admission, Public show hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be a cage decorating contest, cat costume contest, scavenger hunt and other activities

Lunch provided by Sun Prairie Fire Dept. and Angell Park Pavilion with full bar

The Pavilion at Angell Park, 315 Park St, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590, Sun Prairie, United States ACFA Household Pet Cat Show - Sun Prairie, WI

When coming to the show use the Park Street entrance. The entrance on Hwy. N will be closed.

