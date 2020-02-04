The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is looking for four men and four women of various ages to take on roles in a murder mystery dinner show performed at Buck & Honey’s Restaurant.
The open auditions are Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s Rehearsal Barn, located at 550 S. Bird St. in Sun Prairie.
Auditions will consist of some improv games and cold reads of the script. There will be nine rehearsals in advance of the production. All rehearsals will be on weeknights. Performances are March 3 – 5 and March 10 – 12 at Buck & Honey’s Sun Prairie restaurant. Tickets for the dinner can be purchased at Buck & Honey’s.
Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is a community of volunteers sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience.
