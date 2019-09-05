Twenty-six local and regional artists will show their work and offer art for sale throughout businesses in Stoughton’s arts and entertainment district during Art Walk Stoughton. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Festival-goers can purchase art from photographers, painters, sculptors, furniture makers, potters, woodworkers, glass artists, fiber artists, jewelry-makers and more, all within the boutiques and galleries in historic downtown Stoughton.
Attendees of Art Walk Stoughton will experience the beautiful and thriving arts and entertainment district of downtown Stoughton. Take in a show at the historic Stoughton Opera House, get immersed in Norwegian Heritage at Livsreise, and explore world-class artisan galleries including Woodland Studios and the newly opened Abel Contemporary Gallery.
Inside the shops and boutiques that line the Main Street, you’ll find fine cheese and wine, fiber arts, clean beauty products, curated vintage home goods, board games, a brewery, Norwegian gifts, and so much more.
The event features an eclectic selection of live music, plenty of dining options, and artisan demonstrations throughout the day.
Complete details about Art Walk Stoughton can be found at www.artwalkstoughton.com.
Art Walk is presented by the Stoughton Arts Council. The mission of the Stoughton Arts Council is to promote Arts in the community of Stoughton through awareness, appreciation, education and support; creating a connection between artists and audiences to enrich the quality of life for all. Art Walk provides special and unique connections for artists, downtown businesses, and our community.
For more information about the Stoughton Arts Council, visit http://www.stoughtonartscouncil.org/.
