Courtney Nicole Ollerman and Joshua David Deppe were married Oct. 11 at the Majestic Mirage Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The bride is the daughter of Greg and Brenda Ollerman of Sun Prairie. She is a graduate of Sun Prairie High School and UW-Whitewater, where she received a bachelor of science in marketing. She is employed as an accounts manager at M3 Insurance in Madison
The groom is the son of Donna Deppe and the late David Deppe of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and California University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He is employed as a CrossFit manager at the Prairie Athletic Club.
Serving as the maid of honor of Brittney Ollerman of Sun Prairie; bridesmaids were Lindsey Ollerman, Emily Ollerman, Nicole Koontz and Brittny Hovland, all of Sun Prairie; Amy Nolden of Marshall; and Jessica Jaehnke of Waterloo. The best man was Trevor Deppe of Waterloo. Groomsmen were Greg Haberman of Marshall; Curtis Haberman, Adrian Arians, Joe Jaehnke and Gabe Haberkorn, all of Waterloo; and Justin Waydick of Sun Prairie.
The flower girls were Luci Ollerman, of Sun Prairie, and Hazel Nolden, of Marshall. Hawkins Nolden, of Marshall, served as the ring bearer.
Following the nuptials, a reception was held at the resort. A second reception was held Nov. 2 at the Madison Concourse Hotel.
The couple resides in Sun Prairie.
