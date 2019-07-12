AlbertFest fun for all

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church will kick off its summer celebration with AlbertFest July 12-14.
The traditional summer festival, located on the church grounds at 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, has plenty of affordable entertainment for families, couples, and singles alike.
The event is a church fundraiser and a great way for parishioners to connect.
Money raised will be used to helps local non-profits like the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and Sunshine Place.
The family-friendly festival starts on Friday, July 12 with a “dry event” for all ages with free games, a magic show and movie.
On Saturday, July 13, there will be an outdoor mass: at 4 p.m. with festival grounds opening from 5-11:30 p.m.
Take part in kids games, a bake sale, with performances by the Trailer Kings and 5th GEAR ending the night.
Join AlbertFest on Sunday, July 14 for a morning mass and pancake breakfast. Later that day, there will be games, and musical entertainment by Nine Thirty Standard and Universal Sound.
Find out more at https://saintalberts.org/albertfest
