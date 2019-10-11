How has bridal fashion changed through the ages? Find out at the Bridal Show Through the Ages with more than 40 dresses dating back to 1913.
The event will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 13 with a 1 p.m. salad luncheon and 2:30 p.m. fashion show. Tickets are $15 at door.
Betty Zander and her daughter Katie helped organize the event. Zander said that church members loaned dresses for the event to help raise money for church programs.
“If people like vintage, we have dresses from every decade and they are all beautiful,” Zander said.
The event includes a luncheon with old-fashioned chicken salad sandwiches and salads prepared by church ladies. There will also be punch, coffee and ice cream.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1935 CTH V Sun Prairie, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.