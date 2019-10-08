The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry feminine hygiene products drive will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Food Pantry located at 18 Rickel Road, Sun Prairie. Please stop by and drop off your donations.
There will be also donation barrels located in the pantry from Friday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 18.
Monetary donations will also be accepted to use for purchasing products. Checks should be made out to Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Memo: October 19 Drive.
In 2018 the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry served almost 26,000 individuals. This was made possible by the kindness and generosity of the Sun Prairie community. The pantry routinely receives donations of canned and boxed goods, household and personal care products, and produce. One of the least received, but most needed, is feminine hygiene products.
